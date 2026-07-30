Tyler Bass Fully Healthy and Ready to Go
Tyler Bass (pelvis) told reporters that he's fully healthy and ready to go after rehabbing a pelvic injury that cost him all of last season, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. "It was hard to get out of bed for a couple weeks," Bass said. "When I started kicking, we started with baby steps- 20-yarders, 10-yarders, and then working from there. It wasn't until midway through OTAs that I started feeling like myself again." The 29-year-old kicker finished as a top-10 player at his position in fantasy in 2024, when he made 24 of his 29 field-goal attempts (4-for-4 from 50-plus yards) and 59 of his 64 extra-point tries in 17 regular-season games. The former sixth-round pick in 2020 from Georgia Southern is an 84.5% field-goal kicker (16-for-23 from 50-plus yards) in his five years in the NFL, and he could be a nice fantasy sleeper at the kicking position in Buffalo's high-scoring offense if he can manage to stay healthy in his return in 2026.
Source: Syracuse.com - Matt Parrino
Source: Syracuse.com - Matt Parrino