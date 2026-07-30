Jahan Dotson Running With Falcons' Starters in Training Camp
Jahan Dotson is running with the starters in the early days of training camp, according to Will McFadden of AtlantaFalcons.com. McFadden added that Dotson made an early play in Thursday's full-team period that "showed why he could be an excellent complement for the other weapons in this offense." Dotson ran a crosser route and quietly created separation to catch the ball over the middle with plenty of room to gain yards after the catch. The middle of the field is an area that the Falcons have been looking to attack more consistently, and Dotson "could be a player who shines in that role." The 26-year-old could become the team's WR2 behind starter Drake London in new head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense, making him a late-round sleeper target. Dotson has found the end zone just once in the last two years with the Philadelphia Eagles, but is a former first-rounder who produced 1,041 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two years with the Washington Commanders.
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Will McFadden
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Will McFadden