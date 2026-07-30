Jaydon Blue Named Standout After First Camp Practice
Jaydon Blue was one of the players who stood out during Wednesday's first training camp practice, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said, according to Jon Machota. Blue also mixed in with the first-team offense and broke a 45-yard run that would have resulted in a touchdown during the non-padded session. The 22-year-old appeared in five games as a rookie, finishing with 38 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown while catching one pass for five yards. Javonte Williams remains firmly established as Dallas' lead back after rushing for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025. The competition behind him remains unsettled, with Phil Mafah receiving the initial No. 2 reps Wednesday and Malik Davis returning after recording 250 rushing yards last season. Blue's 4.38 speed gives him an explosive trait that separates him from the other reserve options, but one strong practice does not secure the backup job. He remains a worthwhile late-round watch while competing for a meaningful complementary role.
Source: Jon Machota
Source: Jon Machota