Kalif Raymond Getting Plenty of Early Camp Looks
Kalif Raymond has been getting the ball often early in training camp. Brad Biggs noted that Raymond has been heavily involved and that it is already easy to see head coach Ben Johnson has plans for him as the team's third receiver. That should not come as much of a surprise. Raymond spent four seasons with Johnson in Detroit, and Johnson said in June that the veteran is more than a gadget player and could have a major role in the offense. Raymond caught 24 passes for 289 yards and one touchdown in 15 games for the Lions last season, but Chicago appears interested in using him more creatively. Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III are still the top two options in the receiver room, which limits Raymond's path to dependable weekly volume. Even so, his early camp usage is worth following. He is more of a deep-league watch-list player than a standard redraft pick right now.
Source: Brad Biggs
Source: Brad Biggs