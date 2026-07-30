Treylon Burks Misses Practice With Foot Soreness
Treylon Burks (foot) did not practice Thursday because of foot soreness, according to Ben Standig. There was no further update on the severity of the issue. Burks is trying to build on a productive offseason while competing for work behind Terry McLaurin in a receiver room without a settled No. 2. Washington re-signed the former first-round pick in March after he caught 10 passes for 130 yards and one touchdown in eight games last season. Health remains central to his case. Burks has played 35 games through four NFL seasons, with 11 being his career high in any one year. The missed practice is worth tracking, but there is not enough information yet to suggest a longer absence. For now, fantasy managers only need to monitor how quickly he returns and whether he can regain the momentum he built during offseason work.
Source: Ben Standig
Source: Ben Standig