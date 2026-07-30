Shemar Stewart to Miss Several Weeks With Hyperextended Knee

Jul 30, 2026, 4:55 PM ET
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (knee) will miss several weeks after hyperextending his left knee during Wednesday's practice, according to Charlie Goldsmith. Head coach Zac Taylor said Stewart avoided a major injury, welcome news after the 2025 first-round pick was carted off and initially unable to put weight on the leg. Injuries already cost Stewart a large part of his rookie season. He played eight games with five starts, spent five games on injured reserve with a knee injury, and missed four earlier contests because of an ankle issue. Stewart finished with 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass deflection. Cincinnati will now be without him for another chunk of valuable development time, although the diagnosis is far better than it first appeared. For fantasy purposes, Stewart remains a wait-and-see option in deeper IDP leagues.--Bruno MuléSource: Charlie Goldsmith