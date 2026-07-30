Erick All Medically Cleared for Start of Training Camp

Jul 30, 2026, 5:46 PM ET
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All (knee) was medically cleared for the start of training camp over the weekend after multiple knee surgeries, according to Dan Hoard of Bengals.com. "I had to leave the training room," All said. "I got teary-eyed for a bit. That was a big moment for me. (The tears) kind of caught me by surprise. I was chomping at the bit, and once you hear those words, it kind of got me a little bit." All, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft from the University of Iowa, played in nine games in his rookie season, catching 20 passes for 158 yards and zero touchdowns, before suffering a torn ACL that caused him to miss the entire 2025 campaign. The Bengals will ease him back into action this summer and in the preseason, but now that he's fully healthy, he'll have a chance to compete for TE2 duties behind Mike Gesicki
. All's primary competition will come from Tanner Hudson
and Drew Sample
, but if he stays healthy, he could have a good shot to win the TE2 role. It's good news for Cincy's TE depth, but fantasy managers in redraft leagues can continue to ignore All.--Keith HernandezSource: Bengals.com - Dan Hoard