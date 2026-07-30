Kenneth Walker III Poised to Shine in Chiefs' Screen Game?
Kenneth Walker III scored a long touchdown on a screen pass in training camp practice on Thursday and brings a new element to the team's screen game in 2026, according to Matt McMullen of Chiefs.com. Walker III is entering his first year in Kansas City after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. Across 17 games with Seattle in 2025, the 25-year-old recorded 1,309 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns on 252 touches. Walker III's fantasy upside with the Seahawks was limited due to his shared workload with Seattle back Zach Charbonnet (knee). However, Kansas City appears set to deploy Walker III as a true three-down workhorse. His explosive ability in space could pair especially well with the Chiefs' screen game, which is operated by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and designed by Hall of Fame play-caller Andy Reid. Walker III carries high-end RB1 upside in redraft leagues entering 2026.
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen