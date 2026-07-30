Anthony Richardson Sr. Competing for QB2 Job
Anthony Richardson Sr. is reportedly in competition for the backup role ahead of the 2026 season. Daniel Jones is the clear starter in Indy, but the backup gig is still up for grabs. JJ Stankevitz is reporting that Richardson and Riley Leonard are "neck and neck" for the QB2 job. The team plans to continue to rotate the two quarterbacks between the second and third-team offense throughout camp. Richardson hasn't actually played meaningful football since the 2024 season. Leonard threw for 415 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in five games last season. Whoever wins the backup job could have some stash value with Jones coming back from an Achilles injury.
Source: colts.com
Source: colts.com