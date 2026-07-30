Lions Coaches Excited by Sam LaPorta's Health Status
Sam LaPorta (back) as he works his way towards a return from back surgery, per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. Pouncy reports that Campbell said LaPorta is "ready to go" and "a big piece of our offense." LaPorta recorded 40 catches for 489 yards and three touchdowns on 49 targets across nine games last season before suffering a season-ending back injury. The 25-year-old has proven he has high-end fantasy TE1 upside when healthy, as he recorded over 1,600 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns across his first two NFL seasons in 2023 and 2024. While the back injury and the Lions' deep core of talented pass-catchers are both potential limiting factors for LaPorta's fantasy value, it appears as though Detroit is encouraged by their tight end's status at the start of training camp. RotoBaller currently ranks LaPorta as the TE8 for redraft leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Colton Pouncy
Source: The Athletic - Colton Pouncy