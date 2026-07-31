Emeka Egbuka Working Primarily as the 'Z' but Used All Across the Formation
Emeka Egbuka caught a long touchdown pass during a competitive 7-on-7 session of Thursday's training camp practice, as he continues to impress in Zac Robinson's new-look offense. The second-year wideout has been working primarily as the Z-receiver, but his versatility has allowed Robinson to move him all across the formation. Egbuka's 2025 rookie season opened on a historical pace, catching five touchdowns through his first five games, but the Buccaneers' offense as a whole faced mounting injuries and a general lack of cohesion as the season went on, and the first-round pick scored only one more time over his final 12 games. With six-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans no longer with the team, Egbuka is projected to take a major step forward in year two, now serving as the primary read on most plays, and the usage in Robinson's redesigned system has been encouraging for RotoBaller's WR20.
Source: Brianna Dix
Source: Brianna Dix