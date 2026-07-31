Parker Washington "Due for a Big Season"
Parker Washington was a fantasy star over the second half of the 2025 season, and reports out of training camp hint at more big things to come in 2026. While the fourth-year receiver made several plays during the opening practice of training camp, it was the work he did on Thursday that caught the eye of Sports Illustrated's John Shipley, who pointed to the success Washington had at all three levels of the field against some of team's top cover players before noting that he "just seems to continue to make standout plays that make you think he is due for a big season." Washington became a featured piece of the Jaguars offense after their Week 8 bye, playing as the fantasy WR11 over that stretch, and the buzz throughout the spring and summer would suggest continued usage in that manner and potentially the highest ceiling in a loaded Jaguars receiver room. Playing on the final year of his rookie deal, Shipley believes that Washington's performance in the early days of camp could soon earn him an extension, making him a player to target in dynasty leagues despite his rising price tag.
Source: John Shipley
Source: John Shipley