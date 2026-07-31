Rashee Rice Being Eased in After Knee Surgery
Rashee Rice (knee) is still sitting out live drills in training camp as he recovers from offseason knee surgery. Rice's absence has allowed young players like Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong to get more run with the first-team offense early in camp. When everyone is fully healthy, Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton are the Chiefs' top three receivers, while Allen and recent draft pick Jalen Royals figure to be rotational players for depth at the position. The Chiefs are in no rush to get the 26-year-old Rice back into the fold, but the full expectation is that he'll be a full-go for the start of the 2026 regular season. Injuries and off-the-field issues have made him somewhat of a risk as a fantasy wideout, but when he's been on the field, there's no arguing that he has high-end upside as quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite weapon. The former second-rounder in 2023 from SMU had 938 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, but he played in a combined 12 games the last two years. If Rice can put in a full season in 2026, he has clear WR1 upside when it's all said and done.
Source: The Athletic - Jesse Newell
Source: The Athletic - Jesse Newell