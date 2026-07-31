Tua Tagovailoa "Getting Better Every Day"
Tua Tagovailoa (back) is "getting better every day," according to Will McFadden of AtlantaFalcons.com. Tagovailoa is not 100% recovered from back tightness, but he has practiced the last two days and appears to be on track to be back to full health soon. The 28-year-old took part in individual drills in Thursday's training camp practice. It doesn't seem to be anything the Falcons are overly concerned about. With Michael Penix Jr. (knee) still rehabbing a torn ACL and unlikely to be cleared for another couple of weeks, Tagovailoa has a clear path to claiming the starting QB job going into the start of the 2026 regular season as long as he can stay healthy himself. The former fifth overall pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2020 from the University of Alabama is looking to bounce back in Atlanta after throwing for under 3,000 yards in each of his final two seasons in Miami due to injury (mainly concussion issues). Tagovailoa will have the weapons in Atlanta to do so if he wins the job over Penix, but fantasy managers will be treating him as a low-end QB2 in superflex leagues.
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Will McFadden
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Will McFadden