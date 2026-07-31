Chuba Hubbard Remains the Projected Lead Back in Carolina
Jonathon Brooks so far in training camp now that he looks fully healthy, but Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer also reports that "it's Chuba Hubbard's world he's living in." With that said, Kaye also thinks Brooks has "looked sharp." He's cutting well, showing impressive hands, and I think he's gaining a rhythm out there." Brooks could be a thorn in Hubbard's side in 2026 if he stays healthy, but Rico Dowdle is gone, and the Panthers will open the regular season with Hubbard as the clear leader of their backfield. However, the 27-year-old former fourth-rounder in 2021 from Oklahoma State has work to do after a disappointing 2025 season in which he had 134 carries for 511 yards and one rushing touchdown in 15 regular-season games. It was a massive disappointment after Hubbard reached the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career in 2024. Most of Hubbard's 2026 fantasy value derives from the fact that he's Carolina's RB1, but without a ton of pass-catching upside, he's vulnerable to Brooks and should be considered a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex target going into upcoming drafts.
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye