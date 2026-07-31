Rookie Receiver Ted Hurst Receives Praise From Teammate
Ted Hurst is "one of those guys where you can throw the ball up to him and he's probably going to come down with it," according to Pewter Report. The 22-year-old third-rounder from Georgia State has a big opportunity to serve as the team's true X receiver under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson now that future Hall of Famer Mike Evans is out of town. He has the size (6-foot-4, 206 pounds) and the speed (4.42-second 40-yard dash) to be a legitimate downfield weapon for quarterback Baker Mayfield in Tampa sooner rather than later. With that said, the Bucs could ease Hurst into the fold behind Chris Godwin Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and Jalen McMillan in 2026. Fantasy managers in dynasty/keeper leagues should be stoked if Hurst is on your roster after drawing some comparisons to Texans WR1 Nico Collins. RotoBaller has Hurst ranked just inside the top 100 at the WR position in 2026, but he has the skills and opportunity to rise quickly if an injury strikes Tampa's receiving corps early on.
Source: Pewter Report
Source: Pewter Report