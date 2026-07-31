Shedeur Sanders to Start the Team's First Padded Practice
Deshaun Watson is taking the first-team reps at QB in training camp practice on Friday, as the alternating practices with second-year signal-caller Shedeur Sanders continue, according to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. It means that Sanders will see the first-team reps for the team's first padded practice on Monday. As expected, the two QBs are splitting first-team work early in training camp. There is no clear leader in the quarterback competition this early, although Watson noticeably struggled the other day and threw back-to-back interceptions during 11-on-11 work. Head coach Todd Monken hasn't given a timetable for when he wants to announce the winner of the competition, but he did say he plans to play his starters in the preseason. We should have a better idea of who the leader in the competition is once pads come on. Watson has the experience over Sanders, but he also missed all of 2025 due to a torn Achilles tendon. Whoever wins the Browns' QB job will have a short leash and will be a low-end, low-upside QB2 option for fantasy managers in superflex leagues.
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi