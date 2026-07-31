Evan Engram Drawing Ample Targets Early in Training Camp
Evan Engram is having a day in training camp practice on Friday, as he's been targeted multiple times with multiple catches during team drills, including a 50-yard bomb from quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stevens adds that Davis Webb as the team's new play-caller "seems to be benefiting him a ton." Stevens added that Engram can "definitely" be a big part of the offense this year. The Athletic's Nick Kosmider writes that Engram has been "the standout" during the team's first 11-on-11 period in camp. The 31-year-old veteran TE also had a strong showing during mandatory minicamp last month, perhaps setting himself up to be a sleeper at the position in fantasy football drafts in 2026. Engram was a disappointment last year in his first year in Denver after head coach Sean Payton talked him up all offseason, ultimately finishing with a 50-461-1 line in 16 regular-season games. The Broncos have receiver Jaylen Waddle now, though, which could totally transform their offense and open up space for Engram to operate. RotoBaller has Engram ranked as only the TE34, but if he continues to impress during camp and gain the trust of Webb as a play-caller, his ADP could rise quickly as a TE2.
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens