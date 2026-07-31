Cowboys Want to Get Jaydon Blue More Involved in Passing Game
Jaydon Blue has been a standout so far in training camp this summer and "continues to burn up the practice field with big runs," according to All City DLLS's Clarence Hill. Blue had two would-be touchdowns on long runs on Thursday and also saw a lot of run with the first-team offense, alternating with RB1 Javonte Williams. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team loves Blue's speed and "want to get him involved in the passing game" to take advantage of opposing defenses that are looking to take away receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the outside. "I think what we feel like we have in Jaydon when you're playing defenses that are trying to change the math and cheat to really elite receivers, which we have, there's usually a favorable matchup in that regard," Schottenheimer said. After a disappointing rookie year in 2025, Blue is looking like the favorite for RB2 duties in Dallas behind Williams and ahead of Malik Davis and Phil Mafah. At the very least, Blue is shaping up as the handcuff to roster if you also have Williams.
Source: All City DLLS - Clarence Hill Jr.
Source: All City DLLS - Clarence Hill Jr.