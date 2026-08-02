Cam Ward Could be Ready for Year 2 Jump
Cam Ward's development, according to Matt Lombardo of Between the Hashmarks. "The Titans have added a lot of really good pieces who fit what they do," an AFC East personnel executive said. "I think Robert Saleh has hired an excellent staff, and I believe in the quarterback. Cam Ward is going to take a jump, and I expect them to be solid enough on defense to win some games." Daboll was with the Buffalo Bills when Josh Allen became a perennial MVP front-runner, and the Titans added receiving weapons in rookie first-rounder Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson. On top of it, Ward already has strong chemistry with second-year tight end Gunnar Helm. The 24-year-old former first overall pick from the University of Miami mostly struggled as a rookie, completing 59.8% of his 540 pass attempts for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 17 starts in 2025. All signs are pointing to Ward growing in Year 2, making him an intriguing low-end QB2 in superflex leagues with high-end upside.
Source: Between the Hashmarks - Matt Lombardo
Source: Between the Hashmarks - Matt Lombardo