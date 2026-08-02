Elijah Arroyo Rising in New Seahawks Offense
Elijah Arroyo (knee) is gaining momentum in new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury's offense. Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports that Arroyo is rising in a scheme that is creating more downfield opportunities for the team's tight ends. The 2025 second-round pick had a modest rookie season, catching 15 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown in 13 games, but his athleticism makes him an intriguing receiving option. Arroyo missed the final four games of the regular season with a knee injury before returning for Seattle's Super Bowl LX victory. AJ Barner remains the top tight end after posting 52 catches for 519 yards and six touchdowns last year, so Arroyo may not see enough volume to become a reliable weekly fantasy starter. Fleury previously served as San Francisco's run game coordinator and tight ends coach, and Seattle is expected to continue using multiple-tight-end looks. Arroyo is a name to watch in deeper leagues if this momentum continues and he earns a larger role in the passing game.
Source: Gregg Bell
Source: Gregg Bell