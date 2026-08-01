Trey McBride Has High Hopes for Cardinals Offense
Trey McBride had high praise for the playmakers on the Cardinals' offense and said this is the year they break out. "We have so many playmakers on this offense with Marvin (Harrison Jr.), with (Michael Wilson), with me, with Jeremiyah (Love), with all these guys." "We're about to break out. This is the year it happens. Our talent is very underrated. Our offensive skill is one of the best in the NFL." McBride is entering Year 4 with Arizona and his first season under new head coach Mike LaFleur. The bad news is that LaFleur's offenses haven't favored tight ends in the past, with only one tight end totaling over 500 yards receiving in LaFleur's five years as an offensive coordinator. McBride is coming off a remarkable season, totaling over 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns on an NFL-record 126 receptions. McBride will need to overcome LaFleur's history with tight ends, as he should go off the board as a top two tight end in fantasy this season.
Source: Douglas Santo - Arizona Sports
Source: Douglas Santo - Arizona Sports