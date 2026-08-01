Lynch: Deebo Samuel to Play All Over the Field in 2026
Deebo Samuel Sr. will play all over the field in 2026, according to general manager John Lynch. When asked about Samuel's role for 2026, Lynch said, "You're going to see him in the return game, you're going to see him some at receiver, you're going to see him some at running back. We're going to use him all over the field, and we're really excited to have Deebo back." Samuel signed a one-year, $7 million deal to return to San Francisco, where he spent the first six seasons of his career, totaling nearly 6,000 scrimmage yards and 42 touchdowns in 81 games with the team. With young receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) done for the season after electing to undergo surgery to repair his PCL, Samuel steps into a potential WR2 role behind Mike Evans. While Samuel is now 30 years old and has been trending downward in his career, he can still be a factor in fantasy and should be rostered in most fantasy formats.
Source: Matt Barrows - NY Times
Source: Matt Barrows - NY Times