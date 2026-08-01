RJ Harvey in Position for Third-Down Work
RJ Harvey will "certainly" be in position to serve as the team's third-down back, according to head coach Sean Payton. Zac Stevens relayed the comment as Denver sorts through a backfield that also includes J.K. Dobbins and fourth-round rookie Jonah Coleman. Harvey already proved useful in the passing game as a rookie, catching 47 of 58 targets for 356 yards and five touchdowns over 17 games. He also rushed 146 times for 540 yards and seven scores. Payton's wording is encouraging, but it stops short of naming Harvey the winner of the role. Coleman entered the league with receiving experience of his own, while Dobbins remains Denver's most established runner after producing 772 yards in 10 games last season. Harvey's clearest route to steady touches may come on passing downs, making this a positive development for his PPR outlook even though the overall backfield split remains unsettled.
Source: Zac Stevens
Source: Zac Stevens