Malik Nabers Expected to Practice on Saturday Following Planned Day Off
Malik Nabers (knee) is expected to practice on Saturday after his planned day off on Friday, according to Connor Hughes of SNY. Nabers is gradually working his way back from a torn ACL and meniscus he suffered in Week 4 of the 2025 campaign. So far through the early going of training camp, the star wideout has "felt great" in his brief return to the field. Managers should continue to keep a close eye on his progress, as the Giants have yet to provide a clear, definitive timeline for his potential return to game action. While his sophomore season was cut short, he flashed elite upside as a rookie. During the 2024 season, the former LSU standout caught 109 of his 170 targets for 1,204 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. When on the field, Nabers possesses WR1 upside, but those who select him in drafts should expect some early-season limitations in his opportunities.
Source: Connor Hughes
Source: Connor Hughes