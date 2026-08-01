Justin Jefferson Building Chemistry With Both QBs in Training Camp
Justin Jefferson has remained neutral when it comes to the team's competition at quarterback this summer in training camp, but he's doing his best to gain chemistry with both Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy in the meantime, according to Lindsey Young of Vikings.com. "It's all on who comes to practice and who's the better guy," Jefferson said. "And at this point, it's still early in training camp for any of us to understand or know who's the No. 1 guy. It's just all about pouring into both of them and making sure that whoever [that guy is], at the end of the day we're not starting over or starting fresh. We're just going right from where we left off in camp and what we've been doing every single day." There's no clear leader in the competition yet, but Jefferson did say that Murray is "definitely getting more comfortable" with head coach Kevin O'Connell's scheme. Jefferson had his sixth straight 1,000-yard season in 2025, but he also scored only twice in 17 games with poor QB play in Minnesota. He's still an easy top-10 fantasy WR, but Murray winning the job under center probably gives Jefferson the higher overall ceiling for a big bounce-back in 2026.
Source: Vikings.com - Lindsey Young
Source: Vikings.com - Lindsey Young