Jalen McMillan Making His Presence Felt at Buccaneers Camp
Jalen McMillan has been a full participant in the early days of training camp, regularly flashing the underrated abilities that allowed him to finish as the fantasy WR19 or better in six of his last 10 games played. With the Buccaneers working on two-minute drills during Friday's practice, team staff writer Brianna Dix highlighted a perfectly run dig route that resulted in a long touchdown, and pointed out the contagious energy he brought to the offense by skipping into the end zone. The play came with McMillan aligned on the outside of the formation, which could prove to be a spot he finds himself in more frequently following the departure of six-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans. McMillan is RotoBaller's WR56 and a candidate to greatly outperform ADP if he can stay healthy and earn a regular spot on the outside.
Source: Brianna Dix
Source: Brianna Dix