Jaylen Waddle Having Sensational Camp So Far
Jaylen Waddle has gotten off to a fantastic start to his first training camp in Denver. Waddle has made several explosive plays, including an insane one-handed catch in the end zone, and has earned praise from head coach Sean Payton. Payton said that he is a player who "walks on water" and that "there's a clear vision for him." The former Dolphins receiver has tallied over 50 yards per game in each of his five NFL seasons and may have found his best situation yet with Bo Nix and the Broncos. The former Top-10 pick is currently ranked WR22 and could easily outshine that mark in 2026.
Source: Zac Stevens - DNVR
Source: Zac Stevens - DNVR