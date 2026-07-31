49ers "Continuing to Evaluate" Ricky Pearsall
Ricky Pearsall's (knee) after he aggravated last year's knee injury in practice on Wednesday. Pearsall had experienced swelling during the first couple of days of training camp, which led to the initial health concerns. The news got worse for Pearsall on Thursday after reports that the 49ers were not expecting the 25-year-old to make any contributions in 2026. The 49ers were hoping the PCL issue would heal itself in the offseason, but it now appears that Pearsall is heading for season-ending surgery. As a result, the 49ers have signed Deebo Samuel Sr. for extra receiving depth, but he has yet to start practice with the team.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows