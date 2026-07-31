Panthers Place Chris Brazzell II on Injured Reserve, Officially Ending His Season
Chris Brazzell II (knee) on Injured Reserve, officially ending his season. The 22-year-old suffered a torn LCL in his left knee on a noncontact play during training camp on Wednesday. The Panthers selected Brazzell with the 83rd overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Brazzell offered a rare combination of size and speed to the Carolina offense, which would have allowed for Tetairoa McMillan to be moved around the formation more often. McMillan has spoken publicly about wanting to play from the slot more often to get the ball in his hands and create more mismatches. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until 2027 to see both 6'4 receivers on the field at the same time.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter