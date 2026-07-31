Wan'Dale Robinson Projected to Lead the Titans in Catches
Wan'Dale Robinson gives him a reason to believe he could be a "cheat code" for Tennessee Titans second-year quarterback Cam Ward in 2026 in offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's scheme. The Titans gave the 25-year-old a four-year, $78 million deal in free agency, which seemed like a lot for a slot receiver with limited physicality because of his size (5-foot-8, 185 pounds). Reising adds that Robinson could be a "huge key" to unlocking the potential for the rest of the Titans' offense under Daboll, who worked with Robinson in New York. The former second-rounder in 2022 from the University of Kentucky had 185 catches for 1,713 yards and seven touchdowns the last two years in the Big Apple, including his first 1,000-yard season in 2025. Reising projects Robinson to lead the Titans in catches in his first year with the team, and he could be the primary reason why Ward takes a step forward in his sophomore campaign. Robinson is a nice flex wideout to have, especially in point-per-reception leagues.
Source: A To Z Sports - Buck Reising
Source: A To Z Sports - Buck Reising