Chris Olave Returns to Team Drills
Chris Olave (chest) returned to team drills on Friday, according to Ross Jackson of LouisianSports.net. The 26-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $132 million after breaking out in 2025. Olave was medically cleared after dealing with a blood clot that sidelined him for the closing game of the 2025 season, which was his only absence of the year. The former Ohio St. star will look to build on last season after hauling in 100 catches for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns on 156 targets. He should see more favorable matchups after the team selected Jordyn Tyson with the eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. On paper, the two are perfect complements to each other's game. Additionally, Olave will get to work with Tyler Shough for a full season, which could lead to bigger statistical numbers this year.
Source: LouisianaSports.net - Ross Jackson
Source: LouisianaSports.net - Ross Jackson