Lan Larison an Early Leader for RB3 Role
Lan Larison appears to be an early leader for the third RB job behind TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson. With that said, rookies Jam Miller and Myles Montgomery "have flashed explosiveness and lateral quickness" so far in training camp. Larison might be the early favorite, but it might not be easy for him to hold off both rookies, who "have noticeable burst inside the outside zone schemes." The deciding factor for all three young RBs could come on special teams, and all three have been getting opportunities in the return game in early practices. Larison, who went undrafted last year out of UC Davis, didn't get involved at all on offense in his rookie season in 2025 due to a broken foot that landed him on Injured Reserve last August. At best, Larison is a stash candidate for RB depth in deep dynasty/keeper leagues.
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar