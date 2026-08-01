Eli Stowers Not Seeing Regular Work with First-Team Offense
Eli Stowers suffered a minor injury in the spring that limited his participation in minicamp practices, and while he's come into training camp without restriction, Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane reports that he's still had a quiet start to the summer. With Dallas Goedert firmly entrenched atop the depth chart, most of Stowers' reps have come with the second-team offense, working primarily with quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee, with rookie Cole Payton occasionally mixing in as well. McLane points out that Stowers has had his moments, but he is not yet seeing regular work with the first-team offense like fellow rookie Makai Lemon. Tight end can often require the greatest adjustment from college to the NFL, and Eagles training camp is less than a week old. Still, fantasy managers are no doubt looking for signs of encouragement from a player who was frequently the second tight end selected in 2026 dynasty rookie drafts.
Source: Jeff McLane
Source: Jeff McLane