Jaylen Warren the RB1A in Pittsburgh to Begin Training Camp
Jaylen Warren is "probably" the team's RB1A "for now," according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. Warren had his most productive season as a pro in 2025, recording 1,291 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns on 251 touches across 16 games. However, the Steelers signed running back Rico Dowdle, who has recorded back-to-back 1,000-rushing-yard seasons, to a two-year deal in free agency. Per DeFabo, Warren has been "getting every first rep," but the Steelers are also "quickly and consistently rotating" through Warren, Dowdle, and second-year back Kaleb Johnson. While it seems likely that Warren will operate as part of a committee backfield in Pittsburgh this season, the 27-year-old still looks to be on track to be the nominal starter for the Steelers. RotoBaller currently ranks Warren as the RB31 for redraft leagues entering 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Mike DeFabo
Source: The Athletic - Mike DeFabo