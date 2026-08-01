Jameson Williams Standing Out in Training Camp
Jameson Williams has been one of the standout performers of the early days of training camp, according to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. Per Pouncy, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that Williams is "going to have a big year" for Detroit. Across 17 games last season, the 25-year-old recorded 65 receptions for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns on 102 targets. However, much of Williams' production came after Lions tight end Sam LaPorta went down with a season-ending back injury in Week 10. With LaPorta back in action for Detroit heading into 2026, Williams could get lost in the shuffle behind LaPorta, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jahmyr Gibbs. There's no doubting Williams' explosive upside, but he will need to find more week-to-week consistency to break through the boom/bust WR3 label.
Source: The Athletic - Colton Pouncy
Source: The Athletic - Colton Pouncy