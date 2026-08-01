Ty Simpson Battling for the QB2 Job in Los Angeles
Ty Simpson and Stetson Bennett IV split reps evenly in training camp practice on Friday, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. With Rams QB1 Matthew Stafford resting on Friday, Atkins reports that Simpson had an "eventful day with some highs and lows." Los Angeles selected Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after he threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns across 15 games in his final collegiate season at Alabama. As long as Stafford stays healthy in 2026, Simpson is highly unlikely to see the field for any significant stretch in his rookie season. However, given where they drafted him, it appears Los Angeles views Simpson as its quarterback of the future. Simpson's dynasty value could fluctuate significantly based on how he performs in training camp and the preseason.
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins