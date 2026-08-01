Travis Hunter in a "Rotational" Role
Travis Hunter is a full-go after suffering a season-ending LCL knee injury as a rookie, and he has packed on 10 pounds of muscle in the offseason, but he's now playing a "rotational" role on offense while sharing the field with wideouts Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Brian Thomas Jr., according to Sports Illustrated's John Shipley. Washington was on the roster with Hunter in 2025, but it was not until Hunter's knee injury that Washington became a full-time player in the offense and took off. Hunter's injury also was the impetus for Jacksonville acquiring Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders. Hunter caught 28 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown in his first seven NFL games last year, but his role on offense is looking drastically different in Year 2, tanking his fantasy football value in both redraft and dynasty/keeper leagues. After fantasy managers were targeting the University of Colorado product as a WR2 last year, he's fallen all the way to No. 72 in RotoBaller's 2026 rankings at WR.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley