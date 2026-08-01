Colby Parkinson Expected to Lead Rams TE Room in 2026
Colby Parkinson is expected to lead the team's deep tight end room once again in 2026. While the Rams have several emerging options behind Parkinson, including second-year pass-catcher Terrance Ferguson, veteran Tyler Higbee, and second-round rookie Max Klare, Parkinson is currently penciled in to lead the room. The 27-year-old emerged as Matthew Stafford's go-to option in this room during the 2025 campaign, finding the back of the end zone eight times and bringing in 43 of his 56 targets. He tallied 408 yards, which also marked a season-best. While Parkinson may see his opportunities limited given the depth of this room as the season progresses, for the time being, he projects to hold high-end TE2 upside in a potent Los Angeles passing attack.
Source: Albert Breer
Source: Albert Breer