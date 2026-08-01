Blake Corum Earning Carries Alongside Kyren Williams
Blake Corum is pushing for carries alongside Kyren Williams, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Breer noted that Corum is seeing the game faster and looks capable of adding more big-play ability to the Rams' physical rushing attack. That assessment tracks with the jump Corum made in 2025. He rushed 145 times for 746 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, and 15.9% of his attempts gained at least 10 yards. That explosive-run rate ranked second among players with at least 100 carries, while his 49.7% success rate ranked third among qualified running backs. Williams remains the lead option after handling 259 carries for 1,252 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns last season, so Breer's report does not signal a changing backfield hierarchy. It does, however, reinforce Corum's place as a meaningful complement who can earn touches without Williams leaving the field entirely. Corum remains a valuable insurance back with a chance to provide some standalone production if the Rams expand his weekly workload.
Source: Sports Illustrated
Source: Sports Illustrated