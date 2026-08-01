Jadarian Price Working Toward Early-Down Role
Jadarian Price has been splitting first-team work with George Holani, but their roles are starting to look different. According to Zain Dhanani, Price is expected to handle the regular early-down work, while Holani specializes on third downs and in two-minute situations. Emanuel Wilson has generally worked with the second unit. That is a useful opening for Price with Zach Charbonnet still on the PUP list following ACL surgery. Seattle selected the 5-foot-11, 209-pound back 32nd overall after he rushed 113 times for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns at Notre Dame last season. Price's first-round investment and current usage put him in line for meaningful carries if this arrangement holds. Holani's passing-down role could make Price more dependent on rushing volume and scoring chances, and Charbonnet's recovery remains an important unknown. Still, Price has the clearest path to early-down fantasy value among Seattle's healthy backs right now.
Source: Zain Dhanani
Source: Zain Dhanani