George Kirby Could Be Moved Before the Trade Deadline
George Kirby could be moved before the August 3 trade deadline, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Multiple teams have engaged the Mariners on a potential deal for Kirby. The Mariners are also listening to offers for starters Emerson Hancock and Luis Castillo. Kirby owns a 3.98 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 107 strikeouts across 120 innings. The 28-year-old was rocked for seven earned runs, serving up four long balls across just four innings in his last start on Monday. Before that start, Kirby posted a 1.73 ERA in his previous four starts before Monday's implosion. His fantasy value might change a little if he's traded but should remain a viable starter regardless of where he lands. Kirby is scheduled to start on Sunday against the Twins, but the Mariners could hold him back until after the MLB deadline. Stay tuned.
Source: Jeff Passan of ESPN
Source: Jeff Passan of ESPN