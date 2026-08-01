Spencer Schwellenbach Aiming to Return in September
Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) has been successfully throwing bullpen sessions at the team's Spring Training complex and will continue to do so next week. His velocity has yet to reach the level it did last year, when he averaged 97.1 mph on his fastball, but neither he nor the team is concerned about that. In fact, Schwellenbach believes that once he begins pitching in games, his velocity will return to where it was last season when he was healthy. As it stands, he will fly back to Florida to continue his recovery, with the hope of beginning a rehab assignment in late August. Given that timeline, there is a window for him to return to the Braves in time for the final two to three weeks of the season. It is also worth mentioning that it has yet to be determined whether he will return as a starter or in a relief role. Despite his limited projected availability and the possibility of a role change, his fantasy relevance is still notable, since his upside is high enough to warrant a stash in most fantasy leagues, especially since his return could coincide with the fantasy baseball playoffs.
Source: Mark Bowman
Source: Mark Bowman