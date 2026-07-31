Ryan O'Hearn Suffers Quad Injury on Friday
Ryan O'Hearn (quad) was removed during Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. O'Hearn appears to have suffered a quad injury while running to first base during the ninth inning of Friday's loss. He needed to be helped off the field and was reportedly using crutches in the clubhouse. Pirates' manager Don Kelly said that the injury didn't look good, so the team will likely send O'Hearn for additional testing. There should be more information on his status ahead of Saturday's contest. For now, fantasy managers can consider O'Hearn as day-to-day, but don't be shocked if he lands on the Injured List. Jacob Gonzalez could potentially move to first base if O'Hearn misses time.
Source: Colin Beazley
Source: Colin Beazley