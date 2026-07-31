Ryan Helsley Resumes Throwing
Ryan Helsley (right elbow) has resumed throwing while recovering from inflammation around his UCL. The 32-year-old has been sidelined since feeling discomfort while warming in the bullpen July 1. An MRI showed no ligament damage, but this is his second right-elbow IL stint of the season after he was also out from May 1 through June 16. Baltimore transferred Helsley to the 60-day injured list July 19, leaving him ineligible to return until late August. He has a 4.11 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 21 strikeouts, and eight saves in 15 1/3 innings over 17 appearances. Resuming throwing is a meaningful step, though no timetable has been announced for mound work or a rehab assignment. He remains a stash in leagues with IL space.
Source: Jake Rill
Source: Jake Rill