TJ Rumfield Still a Rookie to Target on the Waiver Wire
TJ Rumfield just continues to hit, and yet he is still rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues. Rumfield has become the Rockies' everyday starter at first base in 2026 in his first year in the big leagues. He has not looked like a rookie, slashing .293/.376/.467 with an .843 OPS, 13 home runs, 53 RBI, and 46 runs scored in 106 games across 428 plate appearances. Rumfield has been pretty solid away from hitter-friendly Coors Field, too, batting .286 (54-for-189) on the road with five of his 13 home runs in 54 games played. The 26-year-old left-handed slugger has also held his own against southpaws, batting .252 (29-for-115) against them with two of his 13 home runs on the season. After hitting over .300 in both May and June, Rumfield has continued to hit in July, going 23-for-79 (.291) with a .764 OPS, a homer, four doubles, eight RBI, and nine runs scored in 23 games and 91 plate appearances. At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Rumfield doesn't pack quite as much punch as you'd think, but his hit tool is extremely strong. If you need an average boost, Rumfield is widely available on the waiver wire.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference