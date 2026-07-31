Cooper Ingle Remains Firmly on Stash Radar
Cooper Ingle was optioned back to Triple-A Columbus earlier in July after his brief MLB debut. While this demotion greatly impacted his short-term fantasy value, since returning to the top club in the minor leagues, the backstop has looked very productive, suggesting he should see another stint in the coming weeks. Over his last 15 games since returning to Triple-A, Ingle has posted a dominant .413/.472/.714 line with an eye-catching 1.187 OPS. During this noted stretch, Ingle has launched four home runs and tacked on seven doubles. Three of these home runs have come over his last four games. In the majors, Ingle appeared in just seven contests and held a low .095 average. Given Cleveland's lack of production behind the plate this season, Ingle may not have to wait long for another look.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com