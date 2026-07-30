Nick Kurtz Back in A's Lineup on Thursday
Nick Kurtz (forearm) is back at first base and is leading off on Thursday against the visiting Boston Red Sox and right-hander Sonny Gray, per MLB.com. Kurtz was pulled from Wednesday's game early in Sacramento after being hit by a pitch on his forearm, but X-rays and an MRI exam came back negative, and he won't have to miss any time. Fantasy managers in all traditional leagues will want to get the left-handed slugger back into their lineups immediately, even though he's been a bit cold at the plate lately. The 23-year-old former fourth overall pick in 2024 from Wake Forest University is hitting .260/.399/.491 on the year with an .890 OPS, 21 homers, 69 RBI, 62 runs scored, and seven stolen bases across his 346 at-bats after clubbing 36 homers and driving in 86 in just 117 games as a rookie in 2025. Kurtz offers elite power, regardless of position, but July hasn't been his best month, as he's gone 5-for-38 (.132) with a .485 OPS, two homers, five RBI, three runs, two walks, and 19 Ks in 12 games during the month. He has never faced Gray in his MLB career.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com