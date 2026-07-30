Nick Lodolo to Face Live Hitters on Friday
Nick Lodolo (finger) will test out his new breaking-ball grip when he faces live hitters on Friday, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. It will be Lodolo's first time facing hitters since going on the 15-day injured list on July 12 with another blister on his finger. The 28-year-old southpaw teased high-end strikeout upside when he entered the league in 2022 as a former first-round pick out of TCU, but he has failed to live up to expectations and hasn't been able to stay healthy enough to make 30 starts in a single season. In just 12 starts (62 2/3 innings) this year, Lodolo has gone 3-2 with a 4.60 ERA (5.10 FIP) and 1.47 WHIP with 50 strikeouts and 27 walks. He's had a career-low 17.9% strikeout rate and career-high 9.7% walk rate, which is not what you want to see. Still, he's rostered in 63% of Yahoo leagues with hopes that he can at least be a viable matchup-based streamer to close out the year. The Reds will likely have Lodolo make at least one minor-league rehab start if his simulated game goes off without a hitch on Friday.
Source: The Athletic - C. Trent Rosecrans
Source: The Athletic - C. Trent Rosecrans