Curtis Mead has Non-Displaced Wrist Fracture
Curtis Mead (wrist) is dealing with a non-displaced wrist fracture and will be reimaged in four weeks, according to Ian Browne. Mead was placed on the 10-day Injured List on Wednesday after getting hit by a pitch in the hand during his team debut on Monday. The original timetable was 6-to-8 weeks for Mead, but maybe he'll be able to beat that. Fantasy managers still won't get anything out of him during August. We'll see if the Red Sox add another bat at the trade deadline or wait for Mead to make his return.
Source: Ian Browne
Source: Ian Browne